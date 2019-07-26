Spudland Open is this weekend

The largest golf tournament in the County is this weekend[

The Coca Cola Spudland Open tees off and today it looked like rush hour on the Mass Turnpike as golf carts were lined up ready to play their practice round. Over 230 golfers are signed up to play in this year's event. they will start teeing off bright and early tomorrow and will be playing almost until dark on Saturday and Sunday. This event is a homecoming for people who grew up here and an event that people from Southern Maine mark on their calendar each year.

Rich Drummond):"It is just great we have good roots up here. The people are always friendly and still a lot of friends and family. It's a great event.

(Shawn McPherson):" It's a great tournament and you get to hang out with your buddies. It works out great. Couldn't ask for a better time.

Drummond:"It is always fun a lot of them have not been to Aroostook County before so it is a great opportunity for them to see the Northern part of the State."