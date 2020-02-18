State Nordic Ski Results

Day two of the State Nordic Ski Championship took place today and the results are in.

Congratulations to Fort Kent as they won states in Class C with 2 girls finishing in the top 5.

Maya Eno of Fort Kent came in 2nd place and Nancy Martin finished in 4th after the two day event.

The Caribou Lady Vikings were the runner-ups in Class B with 1 girl in the top 5...Kayley Bell did her team proud finishing in 2nd place.

On the boys side of things Miguel Sanclemente of fort kent finished in first place in the class C...Madawaska however would have 2 skiiers in the top 5...Justin Pelletier finished fourth and Dominic Lagassey would finish fifth.

And in Class B the Malachai Willey and George Ferland would finish third and fourth respectively...Caribou has 3 skiiers in the Top 10.