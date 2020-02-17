State Nordic Ski Update

We start with the girls.
CLASS C GIRLS
DOLCIE TANGUAY CAME IN FIRST CLOCKING IN AT 18:52
FORT KENT NATIVE MYA ENO WAS SECOND WITH a time of 19:52
ALSO FROM FORT KENT WAS NANCY MARTIN WHO CAME IN THIRD
CLASS B GIRLS
Caribou girls had 2 in the top 10.
Kayley Bell of CARIBOU came in 2nd with a time of 18:57 and Abigail Wimmer also of Caribou crossed the finish line in 10th place with a time of 20:36
CLASS C BOYS
Miguel SANCLEMENTE of FORT KENT in 2nd with a 15:58
Justin PELLETIER of MADAWASKA crossed in 4th place with a 16:36 time.
CLASS B BOYS
Caribou boys George Ferland and Malachai Willey both finished 3rd and 4th respectively...They were of by 1 milisecond.