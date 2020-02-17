State Nordic Ski Update

We start with the girls.

CLASS C GIRLS

DOLCIE TANGUAY CAME IN FIRST CLOCKING IN AT 18:52

FORT KENT NATIVE MYA ENO WAS SECOND WITH a time of 19:52

ALSO FROM FORT KENT WAS NANCY MARTIN WHO CAME IN THIRD

CLASS B GIRLS

Caribou girls had 2 in the top 10.

Kayley Bell of CARIBOU came in 2nd with a time of 18:57 and Abigail Wimmer also of Caribou crossed the finish line in 10th place with a time of 20:36

[TAKE :FULL CG]

{***FULL CG***}

CLASS C BOYS

Miguel SANCLEMENTE of FORT KENT in 2nd with a 15:58

Justin PELLETIER of MADAWASKA crossed in 4th place with a 16:36 time.

CLASS B BOYS

Caribou boys George Ferland and Malachai Willey both finished 3rd and 4th respectively...They were of by 1 milisecond.