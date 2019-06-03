State Track and Field Champions from the County



The State track meet was held over the weekend. Two County athletes won individual State Championships. Monica McLaughlin of Caribou won the Javelin and Trace Cyr of Presque Isle won the 200 meters and finished second in the 400. Both athletes were very happy with their performances at the Class C States in Farmington and the Class B States in Brewer.

(Monica McLaughlin):" I didn't realize I won until later in the day. I was just excited about going to the New Englands again."

(Trace Cyr):" Peaking at the right time and the confidence. Getting into the finals for the 100 this year gave me the confidence I didn't have last year. The support of the teammates and them telling me I could do it. They gave me the confidence to perform.

The Presque Isle 4 by 400 relay team made up with Cyr, Conner Michaud , Drew Cameron and Kyler Caron claimed the Class B State Championship

The Caribou 4 by 800 relay team made up of Alex Ezzy, Kyle Boucher, Tom Pinette and Dylan Marrero claimed the Class C State title.

Several County athletes have accepted invitations to compete in the New England Championships this weekend

Trace Cyr will compete in the 200 and 400 and Conner Michaud will compete in the 300 hurdles.

Caribou's 4 by 800 team will compete also taking part in the Saturday event will be Monica McLaughlin in the javelin and Paige Espling in the High Jump. We will talk to all of the athletes about qualifying for the States later this week.

