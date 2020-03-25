Staying fit during Coronavirus Pandemic

Social distancing while necessary in the fight against COVID-19 the practice certainly has it's draw backs. Among them the inclination to binge watch tv shows and eat 2 or 3 more meals per day. Here's why working out should be included in your days as well.

With gyms throughout Aroostook County closed because of the coronavirus pandemic...It can be tempting to lay down and watch TV all day.

Brian Morrison of County Physical Therapy is encouraging people to put the remote down and move.

(Brian Morrison SOT) : "We're basically using the movement is medicine mentality where we're just trying to encourage people that however athletic you may be. However fit you may be. You don't have to be an all-star collegiate athlete to move during the day."

While working out hasn't been proven to ensure you'll never get sick, it will heighten your chances of NOT contracting the virus.

According to Medlineplus.gov physical activity may help flush bacteria out of the lungs and airways which can reduce your chances of getting a cold, flu or any other illness.

And in this time of self-solitude an at-home workout routine 3-4 days a week can help you mentally as well.

(Brian Morrison SOT): "We're also getting some psychological benefits as well. Most people are aware that exercise can help release those feel good hormones to help destress especially in a time like this is really important for improving your mental health as well."

Morrison is taking advantage of his time at home as a way to spend more time with his family.

He stresses the importance of families involving their kids in at-home workouts as well.

(Brian Morrison SOT): I encourage people to unplug, spend some time with your family and kind of not challenge family members or anything like that. Create some type of environment where activity or exercise is a part of everyday life.

And for individuals 60 and up who are more at risk of getting the virus simple movement of any kind is vital.

(Brian SOT): Now when it comes to adult clients and the 60, 70, 80 that really aren't allowed or shouldn't leave their homes. We're just encouraging movement in general.I find if we tell people when you're at home and unable to leave, set a timer. Either a night timer, timer on your microwave, timer on your cell phone or your watch, an alarm clock. For every 30 minutes to an hour everyimte that goes off get up out of your chair walk around the house, march in place sit donw in your chair stand back up just move.