Steve Shaw retires

Easton High School Athletic Director Steve Shaw has retired from that position.

Shaw spent over 50 years in the Easton School system as a teacher, basketball coach, and Athletic Director. Shaw was the Athletic Administrator for 22 years. Prior to becoming Athletic Director he coached the boys basketball team. Shaw was a prominent presence in Athletics both in the County and in the State. He told me that he loved being a part of the Easton School Community during his 50 year career. He was named a Maine Sports Legend in 2010.

Current administration will handle the Athletic Director duties , and will develop a plan to address the vacancy.

