Success on the Lanes: Hafford Up and Coming Star

11 year old Addie Hafford spends a lot of time at Northern Lanes. Her time practicing has led to success on the alleys. She recently competed in an event in Massachusetts and showed her skill

"I think I did pretty well," Hafford said. "I got second place. I think I bowled a 103 and a 97."

The middle school student is now a veteran. She has been bowling for more than half her life.

"I have been bowling since I was 4 years old," she said. "I like it because it is a competitive sport and it is for all ages."

Addie says that her love of the game comes naturally because her parents are very involved in the sport.

"My parents bowl in the adult league so they wanted to try it out with me and ever since then I just liked it and wanted to keep doing it," Hafford said.

It is not unusual for Hafford to be at the lanes when her parents are bowling. During a recent league night she found an open lane and bowled ten strings averaging over 105 for the night. She currently bowls in the youth league and has put some big numbers

"I just try to beat all my other strings and just have fun with it," Hafford said. "If we were talking in league it was 134, just the other day I got a 143 so I beat that just the other day."

She says that some her friends bowl and she enjoys being involved in a lifelong sport. Hafford is too young to bowl in the ladies or mixed leagues, but she is already being recruited when she is old enough to join them. If you spend any amount of time at the lanes you might catch a glimpse of Hafford who is always working on her game ready to take it to the next level.