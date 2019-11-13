The Journey Continues: Dix Prepares for Year 2

In the Spring, 60 minutes came all the way up to the County to profile Shyquinn Dix. The story showcased the point guard's journey from doing hard time in a maximum security prison in Connecticut to playing on the hardwood for the UMPI Owls thanks to the TRUE program at Chesire Correctional in New Haven. The journey continues for Dix as he enters his second year at UMPI both as a student and a leader on the basketball team.

"You know besides the weather, a lot more smoother as far as myself," Dix said. "I'm a lot more comfortable, a lot more smiles this year than last year, everything's been real good so far."

Dix spent a little time down in Connecticut during the offseason, but came back to the county ready to focus on the future.

"I went home for a little bit," Dix said. "But I mostly stayed up here to focus on myself and prepare myself for the classroom and coming back for the season and being a good leader for my team."

Dix certainly led by example last year both on and off the court. He made the Dean's list academically, and earned first team All-NAC honors for his play. The individual honors are resume boosters for sure, but Dix is ready to set aside for personal achievement for team glory.

"I pretty much showed what I can do as an individual last year but this year I'm more focused on sacrificing certain things," Dix said. "If my scoring has to go down for us to win, then I'm willing to do that to win a championship."

His supervisors from the TRUE program stay in touch with Dix and soon, they'll able to see the progress the point guard has made firsthand.

"They still contact me to check on me to make sure I'm doing everything I'm supposed to be doing," Dix said. "We're actually playing in Connecticut this weekend so they supposed to be coming so, I can't wait I'm excited for that.

Dix and the Owls were supposed to open up tonight against the University of Maine at Machias Clippers, but the game got postponed. The men's team opens on the road this weekend when they travel to Middletown, Connecticut for the Herb Kenny Tip-Off. The Owls will play Clark University on Friday evening and then will play again on Saturday.