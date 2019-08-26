The Quest for Back to Back: 2019 Presque Isle Boys Soccer

Before last season, all the buzz around the star city was about the Presque Isle girls soccer team. They had a stellar senior class, they went to the state final the year before and they were expected to bring home the gold ball. People slept on the boys team, but they weren't thinking about that, and now, no one is sleeping on the wildcats after they won the first boys soccer state championship in school history.

"I love it," Senior Captain Sam Beaulieu said. "I mean I'm ready to go back there."

"We're excited, we figured everyone has us marked down on their calendar, bring it on, we're ready," Senior Captain Connor Albertson said.

In order to go back to the state championship, they have to replace 9 seniors.

"It's going to be different, we're working to get to the same spot as last year," Senior Captain Connor Demerchant said. "We've got guys stepping up in the leadership roles just like they had last year."

Another big change: a new coach. Last year's coach, Joe Greaves stepped down from the head coaching position. Enter long time assistant, Tim McCue.

"He's been a close friend of mine for a while, I've been his assistant the entire time he was here as a head coach," McCue said. "The philosphy is the same, we promote the same things in practice and the kids are already in tune with what we need and what we want from them."

Coach McCue has like what he's seen out of his captains so far.

"They're strong leaders," McCue said. "What I really like about it is they got to see 9 seniors who were fantastic leaders and how they went about their business every day. They've done that exact thing all the way through summer and into the fall they're doing that."

Class B is going to be a tough division to navigate. But talking to the captains, the Wildcats have one squad in mind.

"Caribou obviously, didn't get a win last year, planning on it this year," Albertson said.

No matter who's on the schedule, it's going to take another full team effort to bring a second gold ball back to the Star City.

"They're all going to have a role, we only have 15, so I think everyone is going to step in and just rotate through," McCue said. "You know on hot days or games that are really tough, we're going to be able to move them out of roles and that's what's exciting about it."