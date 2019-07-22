Theriault finishes 35th in Monster Energy Debut

Fort Kent's Austin Theriault competed in his first Monster Energy Race on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Theriault started the race from the 36th spot and was running in 30th position when he had to pit on lap 185 when a plate in the rear end of his car sheared off and that forced him out of the race. Theriault has been attending the New Hampshire race for several years and has competed in several events. Therialt will be in Aroostook County in early August for the Aroostook Saviings and Loan Firecracker 200 PASS race.

