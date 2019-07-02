Theriault will make his Monster Energy Debut

Austin Theriault will be making his Monster Energy Debut later this month at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Theriault will be driving for Rick Ware Racing on July 21st in Loudon. The Fort Kent native will be driving the number 52 entry with Bangor Savings Bank as the primary sponsor. Cross Insurance, Daigle Oil Company and EJ Prescott will be associate sponsors on the car. Theriault has competed in the NASCAR XFinity Series, Gander Outdoor Truck Series and NASCAR K and N series at the track and most recently was the 2017 ARCA Series points champion. Theriault attended many races at the Loudon track growing up and cheered on his favorite driver Mark Martin. Theriault says the support he has received from New England is humbling and he is excited to be making his Monster Energy debut with the support of New England based companies.