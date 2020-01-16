Houlton Coach Tim Brewer reached a milestone recently winning his 300th career game. Brewer spent 15 years at Central Aroostook and the last four with the Shiretowners

Tim Brewer:" 300 wins is a great accomplishment didn't even know it was coming. It means I have had a lot of good players that I coached. I am not scoring hoops and defending it is tribute to what the kids have done."

Brewer has always said that he has had great players around him. He took over as the CAHS coach beginning with the 2000-2001 season and the Panthers won four Class D State Championships and five Regoinal titles in 15 years. Last year he guided Houlton to the Class C North title. One of the most impressive parts of his resume is that he has won over 78 percent of his games with a 302-85 record. Brewer's teams are known for playing hard from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Defense has always been one of the things that Brewer stresses because defense leads to offense.

Brewer:" I think the thing is the kids hard work. They have bought into working hard and playing good defense. Playing as team."

Brewer had quite a run in Mars Hill from 2005 to 2008. His teams won three state championships during that four year stretch and had an 86-3 record. He added a fourth title in 2011 and won a Regional Championship with CAHS in 2013 and then this past year won a Class C Regional with Houlton. This past tournament the Shires played some tenacious defense in their run to the Title they gave up just 34 points to PVHS in the semifinals and then held heavily favored George Stevens Academy to 34 points in the Northern Championship game. His players are looking forward to another run to the Tournament and know that defense will once again be key.

Brewer:" The kids have set a goal of a State Championship so that is what we are going to try and achieve. We are going to work hard to try and achieve that and where we end up is the question."