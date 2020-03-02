Tournament Scoreboard 3/2

The Caribou Vikings and Marancook Black Bears hooked up in an instant classic on Friday night. Vikings with the lead late, but the Black Bears come back forcing the game into overtime. This needed two overtimes before being decided. Parker Deprey finds Sawyer Deprey with the game winner and the 73 71 win.

(Kyle Corrigan):" We actually practiced that play today, but it was a full court set. When I called the time out I thought it was full court and I drew it up. They looked at me and I said run it in half court it is big floor it might work.

(Sawyer Deprey):" Don't miss it. Parker gave me a really good pass I just had to hit the shot. Was that brotherly communication there. AS soon as he looked up I knew the pass was coming to me and I had to be ready."

(Parker Deprey):"Last year was so stressful this year was so stressful. It is an unbelievable feeling"

On Saturday afternoon the two time defending State Champion SAHS Warriors took on Greenville for the second striaght year. The Warriors got in foul trouble and the Lakers and Greenville wins 42-38. Cliff Urquhart very proud of his team.

(Cliff Urquhart):"Proud of those kids losing everybody that we did and being as young as we were. These kids have nothing to hang their heads about."

On Saturday night the CAHS Panthers took on Winthrop. The Panthers got in foul trouble with two of their top players spending time on the bench, but the team mentality continued as the Panthers placed four players in double figures in a 67 61 win. They also set a tournament record for three's with 9. This is the first State title in 38 years for the Panthers. Maci Beals, Breann Bradbury, Liberty Fulton and Libby Grass all ended in doubles.

(Dillon Kingsbury):" This is the reason we are here. That is the type of group we are. It is the next man up. It is just crazy. We have had that mentality if things aren't going well the bench is going to have to step up. I just love to see that Liberty Fulton stayed home for two of the tournament games and she is down on herself and she knows that we don't win without her and she shows up and tonight we don't' win without her. Maci is a special player, but she went to the bench and the seniors stepped up and said we got you Mace don't worry."

(Liberty Fulton):" It was just awesome that my team would work hard so we could get to this point and I could play again. I knew we had to get the lead early to win this game so I knew I needed to make shots."

(Breanne Bradbury):"When I got in foul trouble someone had to step up and Liberty came off the bench and did an awesome job. She knocked down a bunch of threes. It was awesome.

Also the Presque Isle hockey team advanced to the Northern Regional Finals with a 4-1 win over top ranked Hmapden. Presque Isle scored three quick goals in the second period to take the lead, Hampden cut the lead to 3-1 in the third period. But Brandon Poitras made some big saves in the third and the Cats scored a short handed empty netter by Jonah roy to seal the 4-1 win. Connor Demerchant scored five secons into the second period off the face off from Colby Carlisle, Jonah Roy scored 49 seconds later and Carlisle scored again at the 2:08 mark. Presque Isle will now take on Old Town Orono on Wednesday night at the Alfond Arena at 6pm. We will have much more with the Wildcats on Tuesday evening as they prepare for the Regional title game