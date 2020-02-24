Tournament Scoreboard Late Edition 2/20

It was a sea of blue thursday night at the Cross Insurance Center...And what a matchup between the Easton bears and the Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners...the bears never trailed in this game...but deer isle came roaring back in the second half and made this a close contest right to the end...Easton jumped out to the 7 nothing lead in the 1st quarter and then deer-isle kept trying to come back they were down by 11 at one point in the game...4th quarter the tides turned and deer-isle stonington made a huge run at easton but every time deer isle made that run the bears were able to come through...camden michaud extended a lead in the 4th quarter and then we go into the final minute of the 4th quarter miles brown ties it a 48 for the mariners and then kooper kinney scored his only bucket of the game and that came with 30 and a half seconds to playand that proved to be the game winner as easton holds on and wins 50-48 they advance to the championship game.

(kooper kinney): "saw a lane. took it.drew the contact and it just went in. felt good a win always feels good.

(camden michaud): " we were just star struck. he made it were up two we just had to defend the last play and we did so we won.

(brad trask): "We drew something up and they overplayed it.and that's a senior just taking over and seeing what he's got for to play and you know you can't ask for anything else."

Class D semifinals on tap thursday afternoon...of course the first game had katahdin taking on deer isle-stonington...Deer isle-stonington and katahdin played a very close first quarter as a matter of fact katahdin held onto a 9-8 lead in the 1st quarter of play...Deer isle-stonington had was able to go on a 9 nothing run to take it 24-16 into the locker room ... the thing to note about that is that two of the best players for deer-isle stonington had just gone to the bench with foul trouble as the mariners went on that 9 nothing run...they were then able to extend the lead 35-26 after 3 and deer-isle stonington advances to the finals for the 2nd year in a row they win by a score of 48-34 over katahdin and play on chamipnship saturday at 9 am

AND IT'LL BE A REMATCH OF LAST YEAR'S NORTHERN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME...AS THE 2-TIME DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION SOUTHER AROOSTOOK WARRIORS ADVANCE TO THE SATURDAY MATCHUP WITH A VICTORY OVER SHEAD...THE TWO TEAMS PLAYED TWICE ON THE REGULAR SEASON THE FIRST GAME WAS CLOSE THE 2ND GAME SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK WON EASILY IN DYER BROOKAND ONCE AGAIN TODAYTHE SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK WARRIORS WERE JUST TOO MUCH AS THEY REGISTER THE VICTORY AND THEY ADVANCE TO PLAY AT 9 AM ON SATURDAY....THE SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK WARRIORS USED A VERY BALANCED ATTACK AS THEY REGISTER THE EASY VICTORY...THEY WERE LED IN SCORING BY MADISON RUSSELL SHE ENDED UP IN DOUBLES THERE WERE FOUR OTHER PLAYERS ALSO IN DOUBLE FIGURES SHIELDS, VOSE, PORTERALONG WITH CASEY DAGGET ALL ENDED IN DOUBLES AS THE WARRIORS LOVE TO SPREAD THE BALL AROUND.

(MAKAELYN PORTER): "WE ALL CAN SCORE SO WHY NOT ALL SCORE NOBODY REALLY CARES WHO SCORES WE JUST WANT TO WIN."

(MADISON RUSSELL): " WE LIKE TO SAY THAT WE DONT HAVE ONE STAR PLAYER WE REVOLVE AROUND EVERYONE ON THE COURT CAN SCORE AND WE LIKE TO HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE SCORING.

(cLIFF URQUHART): "THE KIDS REALLY HAD FUN YOU KNOW IT'S FUN TO GET UP AND DOWN THE FLOOR AND PLAY WITH CONFIDENCE AND PLAY A FAST PACED GAME."

RENE ClOUKEY: And of course tomorrow the class C teams will be in action CAHS boys and girls and of course fort kent will pplay Daveson perez now takes a look at the schedule for the friday semifinals...reporting from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor I'm rene Cloukey News Source Sports.