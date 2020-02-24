Tournament Scoreboard Late Edition 2/21

The final two tickets to championship saturday punched this evening at the cross insurance center...

and the first game of the night session was what a game between CAHS and George Stevens Academy...panthers up 13-15 after 1...they extended the lead to 30-22 at the half...jacob carvel a huge first half... 13 points for the panthers in the first 16 minutes of play...central aroostook was then up 5 with a 42-37 after three quarters and it was a nail biting 4th quarter as george stevens academy took one of it's only leads of the game late in the 4th but the CAHS panthers hit a shot and tied the game at 55 and that set up overtime and in the ot session it was cahs come out on top 60-58...jacob carvel led the way with 24 points including the game winning hoop ...josh thomas also in doubles...cahs advances to championship saturday.

(Jacob Carvell): "I honestly was going up for a dunk and i got fould and i thought i didnt finish it but i did and we got the W."

(Josh Thomas): "play good defense and keep pushing and and that's what we did and got the w"

(Jason Woodworth): "almost felt a sense of relief to go to overtime because they had all the momentum they had closed the gap they were doing everything well the ball was bouncing their way so to feel like to start a new quarter and its something we practice a lot in practice we go over these scenarios and so we felt very very comfortable in that situation."

AND WHAT A GAME TO START THE SESSION ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON CAHS AND UNDEFEATED DEXTER MEETING...TWO CONTRASTING STYLES OF PLAY AND IT TURNED OUT TO BE A GREAT GAME...CAHS HAD THE LEAD AFTER 1 DEXTER WAS ABLE TO COME BACK...CAHS TOOK THE LEAD AGAIN DEXTER TOOK THE LEAD IN THE 4TH QUARTER THEY TOOK A 1 POINT LEAD ON THIS LAYUP AND THEN THE PANTHERS WERE ABLE TO COME BACK MACI BEALS AFTER A TIME OUT GETS THE BALL DRIVES IN AND SCORES WHAT PROVES TO BE THE GAME WINNER THAT GIVES THEM A 1 POINT LEAD...AND THEN AFTER ANOTHER TIME OUT ONCE AGAIN THEY RUN A PLAY TO BREANN BRADBURY WHO WHO SCORES TO EXTEND THE LEAD TO 3...AND DEXTER HAD ONE FINAL SHOT AT THE BUZZER BUT IT DIDN'T GO AND THE CAHS PANTHERS REGISTER THE 35-32 WIN OVER THE DEXTER TIGERS THEY ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT 7 SATURDAY EVENING.

(MACI BEALS): "I GOT A GOOD LOOK AT THE RIM GOT UP...SAW IT...SHOT IT...MADE IT.

(BREANN bRADBURY): JUST KEEP PLAYING TOUGH DEFENSE...THEY TOOK AWAY ME SO WE HAD TO FIND SOMETHING ELSE MACI LOBBED IT AND WE GOT THE BUCKET.

(DILLON KINGSBURRY): "WE WANTED TO GET THE BALL TO MACI AND SOMETIMES THE BEST SET PLAY FOR MACI IS MACI GO DO YOUR THING WE'LL TRUST WHAT YOU GET SHES A HEADSY BASKETBALL PLAYER A BASKETBALL PLAYER THAT DOESN'T GET ENOUGH CREDIT ALL OVER THE STATE. TOLD HER THIS IS THE PLACE YOU MAKE A NAME FOR YOURSELF AND I THINK SHE'S DOING A GOOD JOB OF THAT.

AND CAHS WILL BE TAKING ON STEARNS...STEARNS WAS DOWN AT THE SECOND HALF BUT THEY TURNED IT ON IN THE SECOND HALF AND STEARNS PICKS UP THE WIN OVER CALAIS...STEARNS AND CENTRAL AROOSTOOK 7 PM SATURDAY NIGHT.

RENE CLOUKEY: AND now we know whose playing in the 6 games on saturday. daveson perez will now take a look at that schedule reporting from the cross insurance center in bangor im rene cloukey news source sports.