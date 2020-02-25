Tournament Scoreboard Late Edition 2/24

Five of the six games had County teams playing. The first game of the morning had the two time defending State Champion SAHS Warriors taking Deer Isle Stonington in the championship game for the second straight year.

The Warriors led by just three after one and extended the lead to seven at the half. In the third quarter Deer Isle made a run at the Warriors cutting the lead to two. SAHS then regained their composure and started pounding the ball inside to Kacy Daggett. In the final three minutes of the quarter they extended the two point lead to 11. In the Fourth quarter they continued to play their game and they register the 52 33 win over Deer Isle Stonington. Makaelyn Porter ended with 20, Madison Russell with 13 and Kacy Daggett with 11. Congratulations to SAHS three time regional champions.

(Kacy Dagett):" We had the advantage inside height wise and strength wise. We tried to push it up the floor. Sometimes in this gym shows don't fall right.

(Makaelyn Porter): Kacy and I have been here before and we know what it is like. We tried to help the younger kids get the nerves out the jitters out.

(Cliff Urquhart):"We wanted to make sure got the ball inside to Kacy. It was a big mismatch we thought and when she gets the basketball she is so calm and she handles herself so well. She has been here . We wanted to get the ball in her hands because we did not want to make any more mistakes."

The second game of the session had Easton and Machias meeting and this was a battle of two gritty teams.

The Bulldogs jumped out to the 12 -7 lead after one quarter. Easton used a huge second quarter to take the lead into the locker room 24 18. Machiasthen scored six quick points in the third quarter that closed the gap. Easton had a two point lead after three quarters, but then in the fourth quarter Freshman Ethan Foss helped give Machias the lead he scored all but two of his points in the second half. Shane Feeney and Cashman Feeney also in doubles for Machias who pick up the 53 42 win.

Austin Carver led the Bears with 11Congratulations to Easton your Northern Regional Class D Runners up

The Caribou Vikings looking for second straight title They took on Ellsworth. The Vikings started out a little slow in this game with Ellsworth they led 12 6 after one quarter. In the second quarter the Vikings took over going on a 24 to 12 run. The Vikings showing how well they can run the fast break. One pass and thelay up. Also Parker Deprey hit three three's in the third as the Vikings took control They were up 17 after three and they pick up the 62 40 win Parker Deprey led the way with 21 points. Sawyer Deprey and Isaac Marker also ended in doubles. The Vikings advance to the States and a meeting with Maranacook next Friday at 8:45. One of the keys to the game was the Vikings Fast break.

(Sawyer Deprey):"Run up and down the floor as fast as we can. Getting out in transition and running our offense correctly."

(Parker Deprey):" It was awesome to get out to that led at halftime still had to come out and play hard in the second and third quarter.

(Kyle Corrigan):" We actually have our managers put four seconds on the clock. We try a four second break probably three practices a week. We try to get it there in four seconds everything has to be crispy and clean if you want it in four second

Another Regional champion in the first game of the night session. CAHS and Stearns everyone expected this to be a good game and it was. Both team traded leads throughout the contest. In the second half the Panthers able to use the play of Maci Beals who kept driving to the hoop and jacking threes and hitting them. The Panthers getting knocked out the last couple of years win the Northern Regional Championship. Libby Grass Breann Bradbury and Maci Beals ended in doubles. CAHS wins 61 55.

(Breann Bradbury):"They got in a little bit of foul trouble and we played our game and took it to them. We just did a great job.

(Maci Beal):"It feels awesome it has been our goal for a long time. It feels awesome."

(Dillon Kingsbury):"This team and myself we have been though a lot of ups and downs. I will go to battle with this team any day of the week. Loss in the quarterfinal game I would be just as proud of them as I am right now. They are that special of a group."

The last game was the game of the night. Dexter was up 14 at the half and CAHS came bckin the third quarter to cut the lead to two. They scored 18 points in that quarter. They took the lead in the fourth quarter and the lead thanks to a couple of Josh Thomas three's . Dexter clawed back in cutting it to one and with time running out Parker Ponte hit one that was called good and that gave Dexter the 50 48 win.

The State Championships are next Friday in Bangor for Class B and next Saturday in Augusta for Class C and D. Reporting from the Cross Insurance Center I'm Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports