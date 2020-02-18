Tournament Scoreboard Late Edition

RENE Cloukey: First game had SAHS and Machias playing...The first game of the evening session was a 4-5 matchup between the Machias bulldogs and the SAHS warriors...as expected this was a pretty close game throughout...machias was able to build up the lead in the first half...SAHS made a big run early in the 3rd quarter of play...but then machias was able to pull away down the stretch and they register the 57-46 win...the bulldogs playing out of washington county had 4 players in double figures... cashman pheeny was their leading scorer with 18 points...and for the SAHS warriors they had two players in doubles Xavier Morales ended in doubles and also ending in doubles was hunter burpee...machias moves on to the next round...

and the 2nd game had number 1 jonesport beals against number 8 ghca...the 2nd time they've met up on the cross insurance center floor...many observers feel that jonesport-beals is the favorite to win it this year the lost last year and they definitely put on a show again and they registered the win over ghca...that sets up an all washington county matchup when machias and jonesport-beals meet in the semifinals... 58-39 was the final...Ryan Alley was jonesport beals leading scorer.parker brewers ended in doubles for the eagles jonesport beals advances to the semifinals.

RENE Cloukey: The sixth ranked Easton Bears were taking on the Van Buren Crusaders, the third-ranked team, for the third time this year. Everyone expected a great game and it turned out to be a good one between the county rivals. Van Buren won both regular season matchups but Easton came out and hit some big threes by Matt Pangburn early. Van Buren was able to withstand that. They took the lead into the half but then in the second half the Easton Bears made some adjustments and they were able to go on and register the 54-46 win. Matt Pangburn and Austin Carver led the way for Easton as they advanced to the next round.

Austin Carver, Easton junior: Just don't take too many shots. Don't rush into shots and just good pace.

Matt Pangburn, Easton senior: I was in warmups and I was hitting a lot of threes and it carried over to the game so I just kept letting them fly.

COACH Brad Trask: We have a lot of athletic guys and an older team and I think that helped us a lot as well. Now we'll get ready for the next one.

In the second was another upset as Deer Isle Stonington, the seventh-seed, picked up the win over number two Schenck. They won it by a score of 63 to 57.

And in the first game of the afternoon session the First meeting of the year between Shead and the Wisdom girls...Wisdom with just 7 girls on the team...no seniors... they played pretty well this afternoon. They ended up losing by a score of 39-34...they were down 9-6 after 1... and the shead was able to extend the lead in the 2nd quarter....Wisdom came all the way back to tie the game up at 34 but in the end it was shead picking up the 39-34 win...Riley andrews led them with 11 points Lilly roy and olivia willette ended up in double figures for wisdom it was a hard fought game and Shead able to go on and register the win and they would go on to the semifinals...

And the 2-time defending state champion SAHS warriors looking to repeat as champions again...They jumped out to the early lead over ashland...the led at the half and were able to extend their lead in the 3rd and 4th quarters and once again the SAHS warriors advance to the semifinals they'll be taking on shead on thursday...Emma nadeau, makaelyn porter and madison russell all ended in double figures for the southern aroostook warriors they advance to the next round...

(Emma Nadeau): "Excited..we're all ready for it."

(Madison Russell): I'm pretty comfortable this year..because I have that experience from last year...so this year I can just come out and play and be calm.

(cliff urquhart): We're just trying to take it a game at a time. one practice at a time. one day at time and it's paying off so far.

Rene Cloukey: And now we know all the finalists in class b and d...tomorrow the quarterfinals in class c will be played...Daveson Perez will now take a look at the schedule reporting from cross insurance center I'm rene cloukey news source sports.