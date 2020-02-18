Tournament Scoreboard WAGM: This Morning

The first game of the morning session had the Old Town Coyotes and Houlton Shiretowners meeting for the third time. This was a four five matchup neither team able to find the range early in this one. Old Town jumped out to 9 5 lead after one and extended it a little bit in the second quarter. Houlton made a nice run in the third quarter to take a quick lead, but the Coyotes registered the 44 34 win as they pulled away in the third and in the fourth quarter. They were led by Madelyn Emerson with 17 and Hannah Richards with 11. Teagan Ewings and Becca Howe had 9 apiece for the Shires.

Old Town advances to the semifinals.

(Madelyn Emerson:" We came back we were there last year and it was our time so we felt really positive that we got this."

The second girls game was a one eight matchup. John Bapst and Hermon girls going at it Bapst had the lead going into the the final 30 seconds of the game and Hermon tied it with a three. Hermon wins in overtime 42 34.

In the afternoon session it was Hermon and Old Town playing Old Town the number 12 seed looking to pull off another upset. They win 47 42 over Hermon.

The defending State Champion Caribou Vikings were in action after that. The Vikings looking to win another State Championship and they can score in transition. This was a run and gun type of game early in the contest. Caribou was able to pick up the 61 48 win. They scored a lot of transition hoops in the first quarter. They were led by Sawyer Deprey who ended with 19, Alex Bouchard, Ethan Holdsworth and Parker Deprey also ended in doubles. The Caribou Vikings advance and will play Old Town.

( Ethan Holdsworth):" Part of our game plan is getting ball movement and find the open person. Anyone can score at any time. As long as you get good ball movement and easy buckets that is all that matters."

(Sawyer Deprey):"Our game plan is to run as much and possible and keep the other team from scoring."

(Kyle Corrigan.): We have to get up and down. That is how we score most of our points. We are not going to score as much as we did the regular season. This is a big floor and it is hard to get up and down on it. We are looking to do it whenever we can and the other big key to that is not forcing it when it is not there. If we are going to turn it over I want throw it out of bounds. I don't want them throwing it short and letting the other team go in on a five on four. We do it every day in practice."

The Class D quarterfinals got underway on Saturay night Third meeting between Katahdin and Washburn girls. Katahdin clamped down the d holding Washburn to three first half points and Katahdin advances to the semifinals

(Danielle Libby):"I think we needed to work hard and play as a team. We did good today."

(Shawn McAvoy):"We really picked it up when we got going there today. Our offense really got going. We didn't shoot well first half our defense made the difference.

