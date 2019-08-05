Trail Fest Preview

The Nordic Heritage Center is a world-class facility right in our backyard. This weekend, it'll bring people together from all over the place in the spirit of outdoor activity and fun.

"So the festival this year we've got a six hour mountain bike and trail run, we've got a bunch of kids events," Event Director Mike Chasse said. "Some good music from the Barefoot Brotherhood and the Mudskippers, good local food, it's a little bit of everything that makes Northern Maine so special."

This is the 15th year that the Heritage Center will host the event and Chasse says that the event draws all sorts of people.

"We've got some high level athletes and we've got a lot of people who just want to come out here and hike the trails and be together," Chasse said. "It's cool to see that combination of really hardcore athletes with people just out having fun."

However, Chasse is partial to one group of participants.

"I think one of the more exciting things for me is to see the young kids out here, all their smiles," Chasse said. "We're kind of creating a generation of people that love being outdoors and kind of respecting the environment, it's just really fun to see all the smiles on the kids."

Something that should put a smile on parents faces as well as the kids. All the kids events are free.

"We're excited to offer free kids events," Program Coordinator Jame Guerrette said. "Kids have a chance to try out the trails, mountain biking, running, walking, hiking, all kids 14 and under are free."

And the festival boots up Friday.

"We kick it all off tonight with the kick off at Quoggy Jo," Guerrette said. "It's starts at six we'll have downhill mountain biking and a short course mini bike open to adults and stuff, we've got dinner, barbecue those kind of things we kick it all off tonight at Quoggy and then tomorrow it all starts at 10 o'clock."

Get out to the Heritage Center and have a great time.