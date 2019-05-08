Easton High School has named Dr Bradley Trask as the Bears new boys basketball coach. Trask played for the Bears in High School and scored over 1000 points in his career. He also played at the University of Maine Presque Isle.
He replaces Cody Closson who stepped down last month.
Trask is new Easton boys coach
