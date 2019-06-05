Tweedie steps down as girls soccer coach

Houlton HIgh School will have a new girls soccer coach this fall.

Tim Tweedie has stepped down as coach after 14 years on the job. Tweedie became the Assistant Principal at the school last year and has stepped down from the coaching position because of the added responsibilities of his administrative position. . During Tweedie's tenure the Shires made four Regional final appearances and they won the State title back in 2017.

The search for his successor is now underway.