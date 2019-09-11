UMFK Men's soccer team's International Connection

The University of Maine Fort Kent Men's soccer team is off to a 4-0 start. The Bengals have added several players to the team, but they are focused on the season.

(Oniqueky Samuels):" The guys are in the right place mentally. They are excited to be here at the University. We added over 15 players this year from all over."

The Bengals are an international team with athletes from 13 different Countries on the roster including the US.Ghana Jamaica Columbia England Ireland India Trinidad El Salvador Nigeria South Africa France Italy.

Samuels:" Finding common ground finding similarities with each other because we all have them. The guys are excited to be here and to be a part of the team."

(Alexis Sarmis):" Before I got here I thought it was going to be harder, but the style of play kind of suits a lot of us already."

(Ali Amin):" To have so much different types of football from around the world brings us together.

Fort Kent's Reece Pelletier crossed the street from the High School and will be playing for his home town college team

(Reece Pelleiter):"So far it has been a great experience and I couldn't ask for a better team to be playing with."

Miguel Barnaby is one of the Seniors on the team and he is looking forward to another championship

(Miguel Barnaby):" We are expecting a long road and a long journey. A bumpy road and we are prepared for it."

The Bengals have a very tough schedule as they prepare to get ready for the USCAA National playoffs

Samuels:" We are going to play some of the toughest teams in American. Lindsey Wilson, UNOH, Union College, West Virginia Tech and Rio Grande. They are all tough teams that are ranked in the NAIA top ten and top twenty."

The players are all focusing on the season as they look to battle for a national championship.

(Ted Fleuriscat):" I want to earn something I want to achieve something this is our goal to go get it."

(Romel Howard):" The guys are dedicated out here morning and evening and doing it right. I think we are going to have a great season."