UMFK women ready for road trip

The University of Maine Fort Kent Women's soccer team heads into the season with a new coach. Alex Smith took over the just before the start of the season and he said it is now full steam ahead.

(Alex Smith):"To get started I was a little bit nervous because you don't know what are being handed with talent. I couldn't ask for a better set for young ladies their attitude and passion is there. Coming into the season I believe we are going to do a lot of great things. At the end of the season every athletes should be the best version of themselves on the pitch and off the pitch."

The Bengals struggled early in exhibition play against some of the top teams in Canada, but since then they have played much better soccer The Bengals take week long road trip next week and Smith feels the time on the road will be a great bonding experience for the team.

Smith:"On our trip we are going to have a talent showcase something to get the girls bonded a little bit better. We have a tough road schedule coming up. The priority is to get as much wins as possible so we can have a shot at competing for a National Championship."

(Ruth-Ann Lerman):"This is a perfect opportunity for us to get to know each other and to become the team we are supposed to be. We had a rough patch at the beginning,but sticks and stones may break our bones, but we will be stronger in the end."

Fort Kent High School Graduate Dakota Martin just had to move across the street to continue her career.

(Dakota Martin):" It is a really great opportunity and move a couple of feet down the street and play the game that I love while having the support of the home fans which is really nice."

Lerman and Martin have both been members of National Championship teams. Martin played in State Championship games in HI\igh School and then on the National Stage

Martin:" It's unbelievable. I play in a National Championship my freshman year last year we played as well and lost in the championship game. It is a great program all through Fort Kent."

Lerman:" Those milestones in the beginning are lessons to prepare us for the future."