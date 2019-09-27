UMPI Men's soccer team ready for Homecoming

It's Homecoming weekend at the University of Maine Presque Isle. The Men's soccer team will take the field at noon against Northern Vermont Lyndon

(Alan Gordon):" This year is even more exciting because we have been able to play home games in September. We have a few victories under our belts. Going 4-3 into this homecoming weekend is exciting and looking forward to a good turnout of fans on Saturday at 12 noon."

The Owls are still very young with the majority of the team suiting up for the team for the first time this year.

Gordon:" We have 14 new players this year. Many of them are playing significant minutes for us. We also have some talented returners. We are excited about where the program is headed."

(Paul Kaplan):" We started off a little shaky just as any team would and as we progress through the season we are getting a lot more cohesive.

(Chad Bartlett):" Trying to keep up the work we are putting in daily and continue to play our game."

Gordon is in his 28th year as head coach of the Owls and once again this year he has brought in quite a County Connection

Gordon:" We were lucky with Presque Isle winning the States last year we have a couple of their players who have stepped right in and had an immediate impact for us. We also have players from Mars Hill and Easton and Washburn to mix in with other players from Aroostook County. That has brought some added fans to the games which is nice too."

(Andre Rossignol):"There is a lot of Aroostook County pride. You see the high school games around here and the bleachers filled. When I played for Caribou it wasn't even as close to as many people as we had."

Caribou graduate Andre Rossignol of Van Buren is one of the County players on the team and he says it is great to see the support on the sidelines.

(Andre Rossignol):" It is very important for me. If you look at the sidelines we have more fans and it very nice to see."