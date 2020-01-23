UMPI Nordic Ski team ready for action

The University of Maine Presque Isle Nordic Ski team has been practicing hard and they finally get on skis this weekend in their first meet of the year.

Kassandra Nelson):" I really like my teammates and I am really excited to see where this season brings us. We have our first meet this weekend and I am really excited to see what happens."

(Leinani Farnsworth):" I am stoked this is my first year of being able to race since my junior year of High School due to an injury. I am ready to get back on skis and send the pow."

All four of the Owl skiers are competing at the college level for the first time.

(Conner Nilson):" I am enjoying myself. I am excited there is a lot of snow a lot more snow then I have at home and that is one of the reasons I came out here. I am having a fun time."

(Joel Soper):" A little more than I am used to. It is good I skied alpine and nordic in High School so it is good practice."

Nelson who graduated from Ashland last year says the team has been hitting training very hard.

Nelson:"

The Owls will be skiing on their home tuft this weekend in an invitational race

(Shea Cushman):" We are really excited we are trying to promote the team, the sport, UMPI in general and the venue. We are excited to see skiers from all around the area."

The public is also invited to take part in the races on Saturday its a 5 k freestyle race at 2 pm and then on Sunday it's a 10 k classic at 9 am.

Cushman:" Anyone 18 years and older is invited to participate. We have two community lines and will have a mass start both days. We encourage anyone who is looking to get a feel for a college race."

The Owls are now members of the US Collegiate Ski Association which allows for events like this weekend. Cushman says the goal is to grow the Owls ski team and increase the numbers

Cushman:" We did some recruiting efforts this fall going out to fairs around the East Coast. We will be going out again this spring and summer and recruiting more freshmen."

Nelson who graduated from Ashland last year says the team has been hitting training very hard.

Nelson:" We have been practicing every day whether it is groomed or. Six inches of snow it doesn't matter we are out on the snow."