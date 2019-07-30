UMPI Ski team update

The University of Maine Presque Isle Nordic Ski Team is changing affiliations.It will now compete against schools of similar sizes.

Dan Kane:" Instead of being NCAA Ski we are joining the USCSA which has schools like the University of Maine Farmington and Castleton State University. We felt it aligned better with what we are trying to do. It is still very competitive, but more inclusive where maybe we can get more of the top Maine skiers to compete for the UMPI Owls."

The Owls have been an NCAA Division one school for several years. prior to that they compete in the US Collegiate Ski Association where they had a lot of success.

Kane:" When we started off with the ski program we were a USCSA and we went to nationals multiple times. I believe we ended up with 12 medals at Nationals and we are really excited to get back to our roots and where we were very successful."