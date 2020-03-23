UMPI announces Hall of Fame honorees



The University of Maine Presque Isle Owls Hall of Fame will induct new members this fall. In the past they would induct new members ever year, but the committee decided to change the induction process.

(Dan Kane):" We moved to holding the event once every two years. The reason for it we would like to grow the event so that more people come to it and recognize more Hall of Famers at the same time. This year we are also for the first time inducting our first team into the Hall of Fame. The 1995 Maine Athletic Conference Champions women's soccer team. We have recognized teams in the past, but we have had a lot of conversations with alumni and they like to see us inducting some teams and they are going to be the first one we go with this year."

The Owls team made history that year

Kane:"So many Hall of Famers on that team. They won on double penalty kicks which was just amazing and they went onto NAIA Regional Championships and during that process they broke a lot of records."

The Owls stopped St Joseph's in the semifinals and then picked up the double overtime penalty kick win over the University of New England. The Owls then lost to Georgian Court in the NAIA playoffs. The Induction will be held this fall.

Kane:" It will be on Saturday September 19th around 6 pm and will have a social around 5 to start the night off." >

Five individuals will also be inducted during the ceremony

Gene Roy from the Class of 69 is best know for his contributions to Cross Country and helping start the Owls Cross Country team

Men's soccer player Wayne Martin from the Class of 95, Women's soccer player Lynn Hartley from the Class of 96, Men's basketball player Pierre Michaud from the Class of 97 and Men's soccer player Greg Miller form the Class of 2001.