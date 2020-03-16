UMPI cancels spring sports for this year



The University of Maine Presque Isle will not field spring sports teams this year. Athletic Director Dan Kane says it's a decision that was made by all of the U Maine Campuses.

Kane:" We cancelled spring sports for the year to keep in line with the rest of the U Maine system schools. It is a tough decision to make, but a necessary one because we want our kids to be able to compete because they work so hard, but their health and their well being is the most important thing."

The Owls normally have softball, baseball and track and field squads. The athletes had all been conditioning for the upcoming season and Kane says there was disappointment, but they understood

Kane:" They were really disappointed. Baseball was supposed to go to Florida for the first time and softball getting ready to play for their new Coach Edwards. Track and Field the numbers were better than they had been. The kids were pretty crushed, but when we talked to them and they saw the NBA suspended their season and March Madness got cancelled. I think they realized this is a serious situation and at the end of the day your health is the most important."

The Owls compete in the North Atlantic Conference. The NAC suspended sports for two weeks and they will have another conference call for an update tomorrow. Kane says the good news for the seniors who were scheduled to compete this year is the NCAA is giving then another season of eligibility

Kane:" The NCAA did a great job in a tough situation. They came right out and gave blanket waivers to all of our spring student athletes so they have mot lost a year of eligibility. If they feel it is the right fit for them to come back and compete they have that opportunity."

The University of Maine Fort Kent has also cancelled spring track and field. The Bengals compete in the USCAA and the Association has not decided on extending eligibility yet because are still determining if they will continue with their spring championships.

