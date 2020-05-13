UMPI players plan to return for another Senior Year.

The University of Maine Presque Isle held graduation ceremonies last Saturday and three senior student athletes who would have wrapped up their college careers have decided to come back to compete for the Owls again next spring. Will Stinson of the baseball team, Sarah Dunckley and Delanie Strout of the softball team were all looking to wrap up their careers this year until they were told the season was cancelled.

Will Stinson:" It was a giant kick in the teeth. I had already had some thoughts about it happening with the coronavirus spiking as we were about to leave. It was some tears shed across the locker room. Not knowing if I would be able to play again it was punch in the gut for sure."

Sarah Dunckley :" It was really heartbreaking and being so close to something and then actually you can't play. That was really hard, but we were all together when we got the news so it was good to still be around each other."

Delanie Strout:" It kind of went from potentially happening to we don't have to worry about it to our season being cancelled. It was pretty devastating."

The NCAA is allowing spring seniors to return for another year of eligibility. Stinson, Dunckley and Strout all said they thought long and hard and decided their love for the sport made coming back the right choice.

Stinson:" It was a very tough decision. My plan was to go onto graduate school. I have been playing since i was five years old and I love the game. We got a good group of guys in and It was really tough the last few weeks to make the decision."

Strout:" We decided the senior class worked really hard and I just wanted to come back to get the senior year."

Dunckley:" We really bonded together this year and we all should work hard together again and see our hard work pay off."

The softball team was expected to battle for a conference title and the baseball team was also looking for a good year with a lot of talent on the team. The three all feel that next year will be a successful one for the Owls.

Dunckley:" So many returners. We lost just one Senior last year. Jordie who made a difference on and off the field. Our core team was still together and we had a couple of great additions."

Strout:" One of my favorite years playing at UMPI. The team chemistry was there and we were having so much fun playing together and learning everyone's quirks off and on the field.

Stinson:" We could have started nine freshmen in the field and they all knew their role they loved to come in and loved to play the game."