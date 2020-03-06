UMPI skiers prepare for Nationals



Three University of Maine Presque Isle Nordic Skiers are leaving for Lake Placid on Sunday and the US Collegiate Ski Association National Championships. Kassandra Nelson of Portage Lake, Leinani Farnsworth of South Portland and Conner Nilson of Wisconsin will compete in four races beginning on Tuesday morning.

(Kasandra Nelson):" A little nervous, but I am excited at the same time. It is going to be a whole new experience for me. There are some races I haven't raced so it is going to be a whole new experience.

(Leinani Farnsworth):" I really wasn't sure what to expect when the season started. Getting into Nationals is a good feeling and I am very excited."

(Conner Nilsen):" Really excited it was a goal of mine since the beginning of the season. I knew I could do it because I put in the work in the off season and in the season and I am really excited."

Farnsworth is a junior and will compete in the National for the first time, but she does have experience

Farnsworth:" This is my first year racing for UMPI, but I did red shirt my freshmen year so I have had experience with the racing circuit. In our first year in the USCSA I think we are going to be doing some pretty big things. I think we have accomplished some pretty big goals."

Nilsen says that he feels this event will be a big benefit for him in the future

Nilsen:" I am really excited to go and looking to do good this year and build on it in years to come."

The three will ski in two distance race and two sprint races over the next week. Nelson said that the distance races will be new to her.

Nelson:"The longest distance 15 k I have not raced that personally so we will see how it goes."