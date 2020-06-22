UMPI works with NAC on Fall sports plan

Bowdoin College became the first College in Maine to cancel the fall sports season. The University of Maine Presque Isle continues to prepare for having students back on campus and playing fall sports

Dan Kane" Right now UMPI is planning in the next two weeks to announce specific plans for returning in the fall and that includes athletics. We will have specific procedures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of our student athletes, staff and community. We continue to work on those to be in compliance with the Maine CDC."

Kane says that the University is encouraging their coaches to stay in contact with their athletes.

Kane:" Not just because we want them to come back in the fall and we are really excited to have them back. Campus without our student athletes is a very lonely place. We want keep in contract with our student athletes because this has been a really tough time on them. Mental health is always a concern in these situations and we want to make sure that they are doing ok and have everything they need so they know we are here to support them in this tough time."

The Owls are a member of the North Atlantic Conference and compete in soccer, cross country, golf and volleyball in the fall. Kane says the NAC has formed two committees to look at return to play and they are very active.

Kane:" NAC COVID safe return to play committee meets once a week on top of our AD Meeting and we meet once a week as well. We go over different protocols and the most up to date information so we can return to play safely."

Kane also says that He has a great luxury of being able to use other Athletic Directors in the University of Maine system.

Kane:" We have been meeting about once a week to stay in contract and bounce ideas off one another. It has been really interesting because of somethings that someone thought of . It has been a really good sounding board and way to plan for the best possible return to play for this fall."

