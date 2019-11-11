USCAA champions and post season awards

The University of Maine Fort Kent women's soccer team has claimed another USCAA National Title.

The team displayed the Championship banner for the eighth time. They stopped Florida National 2-1 to claim another title

Tolu Oyeniyi scored the game winning goal and was the MVP.

Yuliana Sanchez, Olexia Mitchell, Tonnny Pereira and Ruth Ann Lorman made all Tournament team.

The UMFK men lost in the Championship game to Bryant and Stratton 1-0

Glenroy Osborne, Nickalous Gayle, Leacroft Lettman and Travar McCulloch made all tournament team.

The UMFK volleyball team lost in the championship game to Florida National 3-0

Luse Lumas and Rachel Nance of UMFK were voted to all tournament team.

The USCAA has also announced it's All American and Academic All Americans.

First Academic award winners:

From UMFK were Ryan Merckel, Glenroy Osbourne,Marcell Holness, Cameika Davis, Hope Shea, Ruth Ann Lorman Searra Herbert and Shelby Cowin.

Division two Academic award winners includes Ashland's Morgan Doughty of U Maine Machias.

Players who were voted to All American status on the Women's side:

Tolu Oyeniyi , Yuliana Sanchez and Searra Herbert made first team. Hope Shea of UMFK made the second team.

In Division 2 Ashland's Amber Chasse of UMM made second team.

Men who made the All American list include

Aaron Boateng, Travar McCulloch, Nickalous Gayle, Glenroy Osbourne all made first team.

Volleyball All Americans include Luse Lumas who made first team and Heather Harness and Rachel Nance who both were voted to the second team