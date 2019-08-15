Vandette repeats as Canadian Jr Champion

The 2019 Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship is in the books. The tournament was decided on the last four holes.

The final round of the tournament turned out to be a battle between two golfers. Chris Vandette of Quebec and Brady McKinlay of Alberta. McKinlay made quite a run after an opening round 72 which left him far behind Vandette who set a course record that day.

(Brady McKinlay):" To be able to climb back after seeing Chris shoot 10 under the first day was big because it kinds of hurts the feelings when you are ten back after one round."

McKinlay started four strokes behind Vandette this morning.The two golfers were tied heading into 15, Vandette put his shot in the middle of the green and McKinlay had to pitch out of a fairway bunker. Vandette three putted 15 and McKinlay made a great par save to take a lead into 16

McKinlay:" To make that putt. It was downhill left to righter which for me a little bit tougher to make."

The turning point of the tournament was the 16th hole, McKinlay ended in the bunker off the tee and then ended in a greenside bunker. Vandette stuck his approach close ending with a birdie while the Alberta golfer bogeyed the hole for a two stroke turnaround and Vandette taking the lead.

(Christopher Vandette):" I knew good things would happen eventually and being able to hit it stiff on 16 and make a three."

On 18 McKinlay chip for eagle came up just inches short

McKinlay:" I was just listening for the crowd and didn't watch it because I knew if goes in that is great and if not make the birdie and finish second."

That set up the defending Champion who was putting for eagle and knew that two putts would give him the win

Vandette:" Just focused on making it. It ended up right next to the hole and to tap it stress free so that was a nice feeling."

Vandette has no time to savor the victory. He flies back to Quebec and get ready for his freshman year at Kent State University.

Vandette:" Driving down Saturday and I will be there Sunday I think the classes start the week after that.">