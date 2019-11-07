Vikings and Panthers celebrate first Regional Titles



Over the next couple of nights we will have reaction from the Regional Championship coaches. The Caribou and CAHS Boys both captured their first Regional title.

(Scott Hunter):" With all of the success we had have at Caribou High School and all the great players we have had in our program it is hard to believe this our first Regional Championship. Very proud of this group to get that. They are 19 home grown kids who have played since elementary school and stayed together."

(Wallace Endy):" It feels great you don't know how great it can feel especially being there so many times and coming so close and not getting there. It runs through your mind the whole time and just getting there finally is a great feeling."

This was the third straight time that the Panthers appeared in the Championship game

Endy:" We lost in the Regionals two years in a row. I had been there previous times coaching earlier in my career and finally to get there is great.

The Vikings lost in the semifinals last year and that fueled the hunger in this team.

Hunter:" Their mental toughness as much as anything has been a huge part of our success. They simply refuse to lose this year."

The Panthers came back from one goal down in the second half to win in overtime

Endy:" Do what you are doing I gave them a few key points. Just keep playing hard. I had confidence in them that they would do that."

The Vikings are a high scoring team, but they also play great defense

Hunter:" To have three shutouts in our three playoff games is pretty impressive. It says a lot about our defense and I think our defense is as good as any in the state."

Playing for a State Championship is a thrill for everyone and having three teams playing for state title shows the hard work ethic of the County kids.

Hunter:"It says a lot about the toughness and athleticism we have up here in Aroostook County."

