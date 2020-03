Vikings ready to bring gold ball back to Caribou

In sports, the phrase "complaceny kills" is thrown around a lot. Once you've tasted winning once it can be hard to win again. the hunger you once had to win tends to leaves you. This is not the case for the Caribou Vikings. They had a 15-3 record and won a gold ball last year. This year they finished with a better record at 17-1 and are one win away from bringing a gold ball back to Caribou.

THE CARIBOU VIKINGS ARE GETTING READY TO FACE THEIR TOUGHEST CHALLENGE YET...THE MARANACOOK BLACK BEARS

(KYLE CORRIGAN SOT): "MARANACOOK GETS UP AND DOWN THEIR REALLY UP TEMPO. I THINK WE'VE JUST GOT TO WITHSTAND SOME OF THEIR RUNS...THEIR LIKELY TO GO ON A FEW RUNS...BASKETBALL IS A GAME OF RUNS SO...WE CAN MAKE OURS TOO WE JUST HAVE TO STAY COMPOSED THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE THING."

STAYING COMPOSED IS SOMETHING THE VIKINGS HAVEN'T HAD A PROBLEM WITH ALL SEASON.

AFTER A 17-1 FINISH TO THE REGULAR SEASON THEY STRUNG TOGETHER EVEN MORE WINS AGAINST TOUGH TEAMS ON THEIR WAY TO A CLASS B NORTH TITLE LAST WEEK.

THE RESPECT THEY HAVE FOR HOW HARD IT IS TO GET HERE IS WHAT HAS KEPT THEM SO FOCUSED.

(ALEX BOUCHARD): "DOING IT LAST YEAR HAS MADE US A RESPECT IT THIS YEAR.IT'S SO FUN TO BE ABLE TO GET BACK HERE AGAIN AND I'M THANKFUL WE'VE HAD THE PEOPLE AND THE COACHES TO BE ABLE TO GET BACK AGAIN. CAN'T EXPLAIN IT'S JUST AMAZING."

TOMORROW NIGHT'S OPPONENT IS 16-2 THIS SEASON AND ARE AMONG THE BEST TEAMS IN ALL OF MAINE.

DESPITE HOW EVENLY MATCHED THEY SEEM TO BE… THE VIKINGS ARE CONFIDENT IN THEMSELVES AND THE BASKETBALL IQ OF THEIR COACH.

(PARKER DEPREY): COACH CORRIGAN HAS A GREAT BASKETBALL IQ.HE ALWAYS KNOWS WHAT'S GOING TO COME AND HOW WE'RE GOING TO STOP THEM OR HOW WE'RE GOING TO SCORE ON THEM AND HE'S ALWAYS HAD OUR BACK THE PAST 2 YEARS.

YOU ONLY GET ONE SHOT TO WIN IT ALL. THE VIKINGS WILL HAVE THAT SHOT TOMORROW NIGHT AT 8:45.

WITH SUCH HIGH STAKES YOU WOULD THINK THEY WOULD BE INTIMIDATED BUT FOR THEM IT'S JUST BUSINESS AS USUAL.

(DEPREY): "THIS IS JUST ANOTHER GAME WE'RE NOT IDOLIZING IT. WE'RE NOT MAKING IT A BIG DEAL.