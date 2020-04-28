Voisine will be inducted into Maine Ski Hall of Fame



A longtime Fort Kent ski coach will be inducted into the

Maine Ski Hall of Fame. Greg Voisine who coached the Fort Kent alpine team for almost 30 years was contacted over the weekend and told he would be inducted into the Ski shrine. The Warriors alpine teams are some of the most successful in the State. In 27 years the Warriors won 21 alpine ski championships.

Voisine stepped down as coach at the end of the 2018 season.