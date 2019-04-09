Wakana is honored at Athletic Administrators meeting



The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association spring conference was held at the Samoset.

Caribou Assistant Principal and Athletic Administrator Dave Wakana was recognized with the Martin Ryan Certified Master Athletic Administrator Award of Exellence. Wakana also was awarded the Aroostook League Service Award. Wakana will be retiring at the end of this school year. He spent 20 years in administration and has spent 37 years in education. He coached several sports during his tenure. In June we will talk to Wakana about his career in Caribou.