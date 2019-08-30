Warrior Defense: 2019 Fort Kent Girls

The Fort Kent Warriors girls soccer team won it all in Class C last year, however, Coach Doug Cyr eliminated one word from Fort Kent's vocabulary. He wouldn't even let me say it during the interviews. But I'll tell you that it begins with R and rhymes with E-peat. With this tight knit squad though, he's truly not worried about a letdown.

"We've got a strong group of girls, strong core, every one of them steps up, every one of them is just amazing to coach," Cyr said.

The core is a high spirited group of seniors

"It's super fun, no one is ever like miserable or anything," Senior Kailee Guimond said. "We work really well together and no one is ever mad at each other, if they are we deal with it and it's done, it's over with."

Captain Riley Sibley is still coming to terms with the fact that this is her last season in Warrior green.

"I just can't believe we're seniors now we've been playing together since 7th grade it's awesome for all us to come back together," Sibley said. "Girls are willing to play anywhere they're needed and we have a good vibe on our team."

And these seniors set a great example for the young Warriors.

"They're good leaders for our young ones, I've got 10 freshman this year, I had 13 last year," Cyr said. "That's what we need to have a good fulfilling team and future for this program."

Last year, the girls entered the season without much fanfare. Everyone was all aboard the boys hype train, but the girls brought home the hardware.

"It was an amazing feeling, it's still an amazing feeling," Cyr said. "The girls really worked hard all season we made some transitions last year and it worked and we stuck with it right until the end."

As for this year, they're staying true to an old New England Patriots mantra: one game at a time.

"All the teams are good competition for us and we have to come out and be fired up," Sibley said. "It would be like a dream come true winning back to back but it's all up to us and what we put into it so we're excited."