Wildcats looking for success on the ice.



The Presque isle Wildcats hockey team is looking for another successful season. The Wildcats lost some of their top goal scorers to graduation, but they also return several top forwards to the ice this year.

(Carl Flynn):" We have the majority of our goal scorers back from last year and I really think that offensively we are going to click on almost all cylinders. Defensively it will be a little big bigger question because we have some younger kids and a learning curve."

(Connor Demerchant):" I think we have a pretty strong team returning. We got a couple of solid lines. I think we are going to make a pretty deep run in the playoffs.

(Colby Bonville):" I think we have a lot of potential coming into our senior year. We have got two strong lines and our upcoming freshmen and sophomore lines are decent and will play good this year."

The Wildcats will be an offensively minded team again this year, but they will also concentrate on defense

Flynn:" I think pretty much whenever you win a championship it has to do with defense. If you can protect your end of the ice the offense will come with time. We have to concentrate on good team defense. We know we have the offense. We have to prove to ourselves and others that we have the defense."

The Wildcats lost in the semifinals to Kennebec last year in overtime and the team says that loss hurt and they are working hard to get to that point again.

Demerchant:" We are fighting there is a fire in us where we are trying to make it back there."

Presque Isle has three players who are all knocking on the door of 100 career points led by Senior Connor Demerchant and Juniors Colby Carlisle and Gage Letourneau will form the first line and the second line can also light the lamp with consistency.

Bonville:" Go as hard as we can backcheck hard and help our defense as much as we can."

