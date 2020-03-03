Wildcats ready for finals

The Presque Isle Wildcats will have an additional day to get ready for the Regional Championship game. The Maine Principals Association has moved the game to Thursday night at the Aflond Arena on the University of Maine campus. Game time is 6:30. The Wildcats are looking forward to skating for a title again this year,Coach Carl Flynn has led several teams to this point.

(Carl Flynn):" In my 15 year reign as Presque Isle Coach this will be our sixth trip to the Regionals.

The Wildcats have played two good playoff games and appear to be peaking

Flynn:"We try to condition the boys so they don't peak to early. Hockey is very momentum driven sport and if you peak to early you are on the downside when the playoffs come and you are not going to win."

(Colby Carlisle):" I don't think we have peaked yet. We are still improving and that is a good thing. I think we can peak in the playoffs,but I think we have not reached out potential yet."

The Cats came back from two goals down to stop Gardiner in the quarterfinals and scored three goals in a two minute span to stop Hampden. Goalie Brandon Poitras says the team is playing with confidence.

(Brandon Poitras):" Right now we are pretty confident. I feel our defense has been peaking and our offense has been producing. They have shown up and been scoring and I think we are all set."

Flynn:" Our defense has been steady all year. We have four defensemen who we have played regularly and our goal tender Brandon has played well as of late. We have a lot of confidence going into the championship game."

The Wildcats had set a goal of another successful season after losing in the semifinals in overtime last year.

(Connor Demerchant):" I think we have worked hard all season .At the beginning of the season it seemed a long way away, but now that we are here it has flown by. I am really excited to end the season this way and hopefully with a win."

Gage Letourneau):" We came into the year not knowing how many points we were going to have and how many games we were going to win. Our Assistant Coach said we would be 11-7 and we went 12-5-1 so it has been a successful year. Happy we have made it as far as we have so far."

Carlisle, Demerchant and Letourneau have all scored 100 points in their careers, but Flynn says there are other players who can find the back of the net also.

Flynn:" Our second line might be our unsung hero line. Jonah Roy, Quinn Demerchant and Colby Bonville are playing great. They scored two goals in the semifinal game and scored a couple of goals in the quarterfinal game. It kinds of flies under the radar."

The Wildcats and the Black Bears from Old Town Orono are no strangers.

Flynn:"This year we split 4-2 down there we won and they won up here. It is going to be a good game. We are very similar teams we are both offensively minded. It could be a shootout."