Wisdom Boys look to make playoff push.

The Wisdom boys basketball team is battling for a playoff spot. The Pioneers are currently in 10th place in Class D and in need of a big win to put them into a playoff spot. The team and coach all agree they are playing better as the year goes on.

(Trevor Couture):" We are doing good. We just need ot keep working hard and keeping each other up and not getting down.

(Jonah Babin):"We could do better, but as the season goes on we are getting closer and closer as a team."

The Pioneers have just three wins on the season, but they have noticed a huge improvement from early in the year to now

(Kayla Dionne):" They are realizing that things we are working on are falling into place. I am really hoping they continuing playing the way they have been. There are some good kids and amazing talent and if they can utilize it together it will be awesome."

Couture:"We know each other very well and help each other. If anyone needs something we have their back."

Babin:" I think it is communication. It is working out."

Dionne:" Their ability to be a family when I ask them too. It's hard to trust somebody on the court and that is what you need. They are building up that trust and it is nice to watch."

Dionne says the team has also matured during the year and she accredits that to members of the squad.

Dionne:" I have some really good leaders and they are saying ok come on get your head in the game and it is nice to watch that."

Not let anything bother us. We just have to keep going if something goes wrong and shake it off."