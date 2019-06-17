Wisdom and Houlton name new coaches

The Wisdom Pioneers will have a familiar face on the sidelines again. Scott Pelletier has been named the new girls basketball coach. Pelletier coached the girls team to a tournament appearance in 2016 and has also coached the Wisdom boys team leading them to the tournament in 2017.

He replaces Derek Grivois who stepped down at the end of the year.

Houlton has a new girls soccer coach. Marina Cameron was named to replace Tim Tweedie who stepped down earlier this year to concentrate on his duties as Assistant Principal. Cameron played soccer for the Shires and also played at St Joseph's College. She was the JV coach last year.