Youthful Owls have six new players on the team.



The University of Maine Presque Isle women's basketball team plays two more game before the Christmas break. They open North Atlantic Conference play on Friday and Saturday on the road against the University of Maine Farmington. The Owls are young this year with six new faces on the team.

(Gavin Kane):"When I left in June to go home for a couple of months in the summer I thought we would have a roster of a good mix of veterans and young players coming in. Due to several circumstances we lost a couple of upperclassmen and now we have a roster of 10 with 6 new players to the program.

Kane says it has been a learning curve for the team, but they are working hard and looking for improvement each and every day.

(Laura Aroz):" We have hit a couple of obstacles but I am excited to see what we do for the next semester and finishing the season out."

(Marissa Valdivia Reagle):" It's been a lot more difficult we lost two of our best players last year. We gained a lot more talent on the team. I feel like it is difficult from the beginning because they don't have the same level of maturity in the college aspect, but they have as much skill if not more than what we lost in the past."

The players all feel that the team is coming together and that they have great chemistry

Aroz:" It is special coming from that first week of practice getting to work together and figuring out how to play with each other."

Reagle:" Chemistry was there right from the start which is something you don't see with a lot of younger teams. It was there from the start and it has gotten a lot better."

The Owls don't have a lot of height which causes problems against taller opponents.

Kane:"We are going to be much smaller than the teams that we play. As I told the girls that is the importance of us becoming a very tough gritty team."

The veteran coach always stresses defense and is spending a lot of practice time working on defensive pressure.

Reagle:" Right now we are a very offensive team, but we have practiced all of our defenses and it has started to click and is getting a lot better."

After this weekend the team is off until early January when they host Unity, but then the Owls will take on some of their toughest opponents early in the second semester

Kane:" We have a non conference game with Bowdoin one of the top teams in the Country. We will have a tough schedule for sure."

