in the "Sportlight":Aidan Sirois

So many times in sports you focus on the star player and their accomplishments, but there are other student athletes who are making a difference. They may not get the headlines, but they are a very important part of the school's sports culture. I am working with the Aroostook League Athletic Directors and at times will be putting a student athlete in the "Sportlight" for what they have done for their school and community

Senior Aidan Sirois of Fort Kent is a huge sports fan. Sirois has Spina Bifada, but even though he can't compete on the basketball court he is still an important member of the team.

(Aidan Sirois):" I want to help the underclassmen be the best they can be on the court and off the court.

I know I am not on the court with the other seniors, but I am doing my part to help out the team in any way I can."

(Chad Cyr):" He is a Senior this year and we consider him one of the Senior leaders. He is at every single practice and one of the first to cheer the boys one and he is one of the first to get their act together when they need to get their act together in practice."

Derrick Cooper coached the Warriors for three years and knows Sirois very well. He said that Aidan was a very valuable member of the team.

(Derrick Cooper):" He is just as much a part of the team as anybody who was on the court. He did a lot of things outside that people don't know statistics and breaking down game film. Just a great fan of the sport and such a great motivator."

Athletic Director Eric Werntgen submitted Aidan's name for consideration and it was a no brainer to do a story on him

(Eric Werntgen):" I thought of Aidan right away he has been involved in sports here since he came to school. Outside of school he is always talking sports so I thought it was an exceptional idea."

Cooper:" Typical High School kid who has to overcome some obstacles that the average human being doesn't have to, but I think it has made him a stronger person."

Tonight at 11 on Sports Extra we will have the second part of In the Sportlight with Aidan Sirois.

Sirois:" I don't know if I would consider myself a role model, but I feel like I am able to help other kids who are dealing with the same things. I want to be not just the manager but I want to be able to help them in any way I can and be a teammate."

