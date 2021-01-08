WAGM Video/Stream Schedule 2020-2021
|January 2021
|Teams
|Boys/Girls
|Time
|1/12
|Easton @ Fort Fairfield
|G
|6:30 p.m.
|1/13
|Easton @ Van Buren
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|1/14
|Van Buren @ Easton
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|1/16
|Houlton @ Fort Fairfield
|G
|1:00 p.m.
|1/18
|Katahdin @ Ashland
|G
|12:00 p.m.
|1/20
|Van Buren @ Easton
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|1/21
|Van Buren @ Easton
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|1/22
|Caribou @ Presque Isle
|G
|6:30 p.m.
|1/23
|Van Buren @ Ashland
|B
|12:00 p.m.
|1/25
|Central Aroostook @ Presque Isle
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|1/26
|Houlton @ Caribou
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|1/27
|Central Aroostook @ Caribou
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|1/28
|So. Aroostook @ Ashland
|G
|5:30 p.m.
|1/29
|Fort Fairfield @ Central Aroostook
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|1/30
|Central Aroostook @ Fort Fairfield
|G
|1:00 p.m.
|February 2021
|2/1
|Fort Fairfield @ Central Aroostook
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/2
|Fort Kent @ Presque Isle
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|2/3
|Van Buren @ Wisdom
|G
|5:30 p.m.
|2/4
|Houlton @ Caribou
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|2/5
|Van Buren @ Fort Fairfield
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/6
|Van Buren @ Fort Fairfield
|B
|1:00 p.m.
|2/8
|Caribou @ Presque Isle
|B
|6:30 p.m.
|2/9
|Wisdom @ Easton
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/10
|Caribou @ Fort Kent
|B
|TBA
|2/11
|Fort Kent @ Caribou
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/13
|Presque Isle @ Fort Fairfield
|G
|1:00 p.m.
|2/15
|Fort Kent @ Presque Isle
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/16
|Presque Isle @ Fort Kent
|B
|TBA
|2/17
|Fort Kent @ Central Aroostook
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/18
|Fort Kent @ Central Aroostook
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|2/19
|Central Aroostook @ Easton
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/20
|So. Aroostook @ Presque Isle
|B
|1:00 p.m.
|2/22
|Fort Kent @ Caribou
|B
|TBA
|2/23
|So. Aroostook @ Washburn
|G
|5:30 p.m.
|2/24
|Wisdom @ Easton
|B
|6:00 p.m.
|2/25
|Katahdin @ Central Aroostook
|G
|6:00 p.m.
|2/26
|Presque Isle @ Caribou
|B
|6:30 p.m.
|2/27
|Ashland @ Easton
|G
|5:00 p.m.
|Boy’s Tournament
|Girls Tournament
|3/2/21 Quarter-finals
|3/3/21 Quarter-finals
|3/5/21 Semi-finals
|3/6/21 Semi-finals
|3/9/21 Finals
|3/10/21 Finals