Contact Us

Phone: 207.764.4461

800.393.9246

Fax Number: 207.764.5329

12 Brewer Rd., Presque Isle, ME 04769

ADMINISTRATION

Kelly Landeen, VP/General Manager/GSM ext.#253 klandeen@wagmtv.com

Kelly O’Mara, News Director ext.#235 komara@wagmtv.com

Susan Cyr, Business Manager ext.# 225 scyr@wagmtv.com

Linda Connolly, National/Regional Sales ext.#222 lconnolly@wagmtv.com

LOCAL SALES

Jake Archer 207.227.9100 jakearcher@wagmtv.com

Bernie Lagasse 207.551.9056 blagasse@wagmtv.com

Jennifer Olson 207.551.0988 jolson@wagmtv.com

Fran Pelletier 207.694.0958 fpelletier@wagmtv.com

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

TRAFFIC AND PROGRAMMING

Patti Drake, Sales Assistant/Traffic ext.#223 pdrake@wagmtv.com

ENGINEERING AND OPERATIONS

Chris Spinney, Chief Engineer ext.#267 cspinney@wagmtv.com

CREATIVE SERVICES

Commercial Production ext.#715 creativeservices@wagmtv.com

Dan Stairs ext.#257 dstairs@wagmtv.com

John Murchison ext.# 276 jmurchison@wagmtv.com

Mike Mathes ext.#231 mmathes@wagmtv.com

Closed Captioning

For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning on WAGM please contact:

Address:

Closed Captioning

Attn: Linda Connolly

12 Brewer Rd

Presque Isle, ME 04769

Phone: 207.764.4461 ext.#222

Fax: 207.764.5329

E-mail: lconnolly@wagmtv.com

FCC Public Files Contact

For errors or information regarding WAGM's FCC public files please contact:

Linda Connolly

FCC Public Files Contact

WAGM-TV

12 Brewer Rd

Presque Isle, ME 04769

(207) 764-4461 ext. 222

CBS Programming

For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click here.