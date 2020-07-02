Contact Us
Phone: 207.764.4461
800.393.9246
Fax Number: 207.764.5329
12 Brewer Rd., Presque Isle, ME 04769
ADMINISTRATION
Kelly Landeen, VP/General Manager/GSM ext.#253 klandeen@wagmtv.com
Kelly O’Mara, News Director ext.#235 komara@wagmtv.com
Susan Cyr, Business Manager ext.# 225 scyr@wagmtv.com
Linda Connolly, National/Regional Sales ext.#222 lconnolly@wagmtv.com
LOCAL SALES
Jake Archer 207.227.9100 jakearcher@wagmtv.com
Bernie Lagasse 207.551.9056 blagasse@wagmtv.com
Jennifer Olson 207.551.0988 jolson@wagmtv.com
Fran Pelletier 207.694.0958 fpelletier@wagmtv.com
POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:
Mike Jones
Director of National Political Sales
Gray Television – Washington, DC
desk: (202) 400-0598
TRAFFIC AND PROGRAMMING
Patti Drake, Sales Assistant/Traffic ext.#223 pdrake@wagmtv.com
ENGINEERING AND OPERATIONS
Chris Spinney, Chief Engineer ext.#267 cspinney@wagmtv.com
CREATIVE SERVICES
Commercial Production ext.#715 creativeservices@wagmtv.com
Dan Stairs ext.#257 dstairs@wagmtv.com
John Murchison ext.# 276 jmurchison@wagmtv.com
Mike Mathes ext.#231 mmathes@wagmtv.com
Closed Captioning
For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning on WAGM please contact:
Address:
Closed Captioning
Attn: Linda Connolly
12 Brewer Rd
Presque Isle, ME 04769
Phone: 207.764.4461 ext.#222
Fax: 207.764.5329
E-mail: lconnolly@wagmtv.com
FCC Public Files Contact
For errors or information regarding WAGM's FCC public files please contact:
Linda Connolly
FCC Public Files Contact
WAGM-TV
12 Brewer Rd
Presque Isle, ME 04769
(207) 764-4461 ext. 222
CBS Programming
For questions about any CBS Program airing on this station, please click here.