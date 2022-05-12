S.W. Collins Co. – Caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton - Delivery Driver – Full Time – Visit www.swcollins.com/employment S.W. Collins Co. – Fort Kent, Caribou, Houlton – Sales Associate – Full Time – Visit www.swcollins.com/employment Acme Monaco - Presque Isle - Up to $5,000 Sign-on Bonus – Medical Device Quality Engineer and Machine Operators. Apply online at acmemonaco.com Irving Woodlands - Laborers/Operators – Apply at https://careers.jdirving.com/ search Maine in the location search bar Irving Woodlands - Truck Drivers – Apply at https://careers.jdirving.com/ search Maine in the location search bar Caribou and Presque Isle Rehab & Nursing Centers – CNA’s $20,000 Sign-on Bonus. Caribou 498-3102 / PI 764-0145 Caribou Rehab - RN Nursing Supervisor - $25,000 Sign-on Bonus – 498-3102 WAGMTV - WAGM has openings in our Summer Intern program: Go to: www.gray.tv/internships to apply.

