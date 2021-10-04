HubSpot Welcomes Stephanie Cuthbertson as New Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced that Stephanie Cuthbertson will be joining the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective October 4th, 2021. Cuthbertson joins HubSpot from Google where she spent eight years leading product management, design, and UX in Google Ads and Android. As HubSpot's Chief Product Officer, Cuthbertson will lead the product management, product design, and UX research organizations in close partnership with the engineering team to build the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies.

Today, HubSpot announced that Stephanie Cuthbertson will be joining the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately.

HubSpot's CEO Yamini Rangan said of the announcement, "Stephanie's deep experience in product strategy from Google, Amazon, and Microsoft makes her well-poised to have a big impact at HubSpot. She has a strong reputation for leading with humility and empathy, coaching exceptional talent, and operating with a customer-centric mindset. We're committed to building a product that people love, and we couldn't be luckier to have Stephanie's leadership to help us get there. As HubSpot continues to scale globally, I know her expertise will be invaluable to our employees, customers, and partners."

"It's a privilege to join HubSpot, especially at this moment in the company's history, and I'm looking forward to joining an inspiring executive leadership team, and helping to grow our Product, Engineering, and UX teams globally," said Cuthbertson. "For much of my career, I've worked closely with developers and customers to identify challenges, and supported the teams working to build solutions and experiences that help drive sustainable growth. HubSpot has a real opportunity to build the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies, and I'm honored to be a part of the journey."

Cuthbertson brings a powerful combination of technical and platform depth as well as business operational experience to HubSpot. Prior to being Senior Director, Google Ads, Cuthbertson led Android's Developer Product, Relations, and UX Research and Design, building the Android developer platform. She also helped to inform the hiring, learning, growth and promotion structure for Google's product managers globally. Before that she held key Product Management roles at Amazon and Microsoft. Cuthbertson has a bachelor's degree from Brown University and she'll work remotely from Seattle, Washington where she'll join HubSpot's other West Coast executives.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely. Learn more at www.hubspot.com

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsfoto/HubSpot)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HubSpot