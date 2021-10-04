Performance Development Group Named Top eLearning Content Development Companies

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Development Group (PDG), a leading innovator and learning solution provider for large global corporations, today announced it has been named a Top eLearning Content Development Company by eLearning Industry.

"Winning this award is a huge honor for our team," said David Manning, Managing Partner, Performance Development Group. "Now, more than ever, PDG is committed to providing quality content through innovative digital and traditional approaches based on our clients' rapidly changing needs."

This award recognizes Performance Development Group's economic growth potential, social responsibility, innovation in the learning industry, quality of eLearning Content Delivery, and expertise in learning solutions.

The eLearning Industry Top eLearning Content Development companies for 2022 awards can be found here.

About eLearning Industry

eLearning Industry is a network-based media and publishing company founded in 2012. Comprising the largest online community of e-learning professionals in the industry, it was created as a knowledge-sharing platform to help e-learning professionals and instructional designers connect in a safe online community where they can stay up-to-date with the latest industry news and technologies, and find projects or jobs.

About Performance Development Group

Performance Development Group (PDG) is a leading innovator in providing training services and technologies in the training and development industry. PDG drives measurable business results that matter to your organization. Using proven frameworks, PDG integrates performance improvement by getting the job done. Performance Development Group strives to make your people better so they can make your business better.

