Top UWM Trainer Joins Umortgage

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage has brought top-rated Learning and Development Training Coach and Army Veteran David Higgins to the team. The national mortgage company is known for its best in class, modern technology, proactive and communicative operations team, and centralized support model. As Senior Learning Specialist, Higgins will work on creating end-to-end learning experiences to help Loan Originators, leadership, and team members best serve their customers. Higgin's addition to the team comes in tandem with the company's rapid growth and marks a clear commitment to support their Loan Originators.

During his almost six years with United Wholesale Mortgage, Higgins quickly established himself at the top of his field. He secured his spot as the top-ranking trainer and coach company-wide in 2020, with a client satisfaction score of 99.2%. That same year he was nominated as company MVP. In 2019, Higgins also received recognition from Training Magazine, one of the industry's leading authorities, earning a nomination for the magazine's Emerging Training Leader Award.

Part of Higgins's recipe for success comes from his holistic understanding of the people-development process. "Forming relationships built on trust and feedback with those I support is crucial," said Higgins. "Having those continuous conversations helps us identify gaps and meet the training needs of the business."

"Dave is the definition of all-in," said Kayla Lopez, Leader of the Learning and Development team at UMortgage. "When searching for the perfect person for this role, we had to make sure it was someone who was focused on doing the right things to support our customers in every way from the inside out. Dave is that person."

For Higgins, his work is also his passion. "My job is to guide people to think critically, be efficient, and tackle the challenges of their day-to-day roles. Watching them achieve results is incredibly rewarding."

This clear passion for teaching is what drew President and CEO of UMortgage Anthony Casa to Higgins. "We have been extremely intentional about who we bring on," said Casa. "We want people who are committed to producing a best-in-class experience for our Loan Originators, internal team members, and leadership. Dave has such a clear passion for what he does. It's apparent in the work he produces and the people he trains."

David Higgins served in the United States Army, with two year-long deployments in Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. He is an Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device recipient in 2007 and 2008 and was the 173rd Airborne Brigade Soldier of the Month in 2008. The UMortgage team extends their utmost thanks to David as well as all our servicemen and women for their service and commends their sacrifice.

